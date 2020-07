Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

this is it ! super cute 2/2 with garage and spectacular lake view in sought after Mandarin area. This one has been totally remodeled with new open kitchen , granite, neutral light colors, cathedral ceilings , new bathroom tile, new floors. enjoy tiled porch overlooking peaceful lake setting. contact us to see it asap.tenant requirements will include credit report, rental history, income verification.