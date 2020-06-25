Charming bungalow! Spacious yard, central location, and oversized bedrooms are just a handful of the features this adorable home has to offer. Easy application process can have you in your new home in no time!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 340 GOLFAIR BLVD have any available units?
340 GOLFAIR BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.