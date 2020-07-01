All apartments in Jacksonville
3366 VICTORIA LAKES DR N
Last updated October 12 2019 at 1:11 AM

3366 VICTORIA LAKES DR N

3366 Victoria Lakes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3366 Victoria Lakes Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32226
The Cape

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
This spacious, beautifully maintained home has fresh paint throughout and is ready for a new family. Features include updated kitchen with granite, plenty of storage in the walk in closet and 2.5 over-sized garage, Enjoy coffee on your Lanai. First floor master and Jack and Jill bath between 2 lower bedrooms. Great for kids. A 4th upstairs bedroom suite with full bath or use as a game room. Your choice! Great community amenities including a children's splash pad! Private backyard partially fenced. Renter's insurance required. Don't wait! This beautiful home won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3366 VICTORIA LAKES DR N have any available units?
3366 VICTORIA LAKES DR N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3366 VICTORIA LAKES DR N have?
Some of 3366 VICTORIA LAKES DR N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3366 VICTORIA LAKES DR N currently offering any rent specials?
3366 VICTORIA LAKES DR N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3366 VICTORIA LAKES DR N pet-friendly?
No, 3366 VICTORIA LAKES DR N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3366 VICTORIA LAKES DR N offer parking?
Yes, 3366 VICTORIA LAKES DR N offers parking.
Does 3366 VICTORIA LAKES DR N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3366 VICTORIA LAKES DR N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3366 VICTORIA LAKES DR N have a pool?
Yes, 3366 VICTORIA LAKES DR N has a pool.
Does 3366 VICTORIA LAKES DR N have accessible units?
No, 3366 VICTORIA LAKES DR N does not have accessible units.
Does 3366 VICTORIA LAKES DR N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3366 VICTORIA LAKES DR N has units with dishwashers.

