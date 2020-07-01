3366 VICTORIA LAKES DR N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

This spacious, beautifully maintained home has fresh paint throughout and is ready for a new family. Features include updated kitchen with granite, plenty of storage in the walk in closet and 2.5 over-sized garage, Enjoy coffee on your Lanai. First floor master and Jack and Jill bath between 2 lower bedrooms. Great for kids. A 4th upstairs bedroom suite with full bath or use as a game room. Your choice! Great community amenities including a children's splash pad! Private backyard partially fenced. Renter's insurance required. Don't wait! This beautiful home won't last long!