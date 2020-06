Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Looking for Updated, Upgraded and Move in Ready? One look here, just might end your journey. This open 3 bed, 2 bath home is nestled in the tranquil and smaller Secret Hills subdivision. Upgrades include: Kitchen - New Whirlpool Appliances and Granite counter tops. Bathrooms: Fully upgraded with newly tiled floors, showers and tub surrounds. Granite counter tops and Fixtures. The house boasts of vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets in every good sized bedroom