3330 Capitola Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming, beautifully updated home ready for you. With an updated kitchen, new water heater, new A/C, redone electrical panel, partial replumb, fresh paint inside and out, redone bathrooms and much more, you've got to see this one today! All of these updates and still the original wood floors! Whether your enjoying the living area's wood floors or the sunken family room/den, there is plenty of room to spread out here.



Features:

- Laminate and tile flooring throughout

- Beautiful yard

- 24 Hour Maintenance



Location:

- Conveniently located in the Grand Park area.



Additional Monthly Charges:

- Smart Locks: $7.50

- HVAC Filters: $20.00



Property Tours:

This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 24/7. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.