All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3330 Capitola Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3330 Capitola Street
Last updated December 9 2019 at 4:15 PM

3330 Capitola Street

3330 Capitola Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3330 Capitola Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Grand Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming, beautifully updated home ready for you. With an updated kitchen, new water heater, new A/C, redone electrical panel, partial replumb, fresh paint inside and out, redone bathrooms and much more, you've got to see this one today! All of these updates and still the original wood floors! Whether your enjoying the living area's wood floors or the sunken family room/den, there is plenty of room to spread out here.

Features:
- Laminate and tile flooring throughout
- Beautiful yard
- 24 Hour Maintenance

Location:
- Conveniently located in the Grand Park area.

Additional Monthly Charges:
- Smart Locks: $7.50
- HVAC Filters: $20.00

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 24/7. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3330 Capitola Street have any available units?
3330 Capitola Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3330 Capitola Street have?
Some of 3330 Capitola Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3330 Capitola Street currently offering any rent specials?
3330 Capitola Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3330 Capitola Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3330 Capitola Street is pet friendly.
Does 3330 Capitola Street offer parking?
No, 3330 Capitola Street does not offer parking.
Does 3330 Capitola Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3330 Capitola Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3330 Capitola Street have a pool?
No, 3330 Capitola Street does not have a pool.
Does 3330 Capitola Street have accessible units?
No, 3330 Capitola Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3330 Capitola Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3330 Capitola Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison Landing
9455 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia