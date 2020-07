Amenities

Welcome home to this large three Bedroom, two and a half bath townhouse in the gated community of Drayton Park. This home features a large kitchen, living/dining combo overlooking preserve area, split bedroom floor plan, oversized screened in back patio and one car garage. The Drayton Park community offers a clubhouse, swimming pool, fitness center, car care center, walking trails and nature preserves! Located very close to major highways, shopping entertainment and more!