3260 BOWDEN RD S

This move in ready updated 2/2 Manufactured home with 2 car garage on a fabulous 1/2 acre lot. New flooring thru out- Water proof vinyl plank, tile, carpet, New kitchen cabinets & counter tops, New LED lighting throughout. Washer/dryer hook up inside. Landlord will maintain the yard & pest control. Only pay for electricity! Large screened front porch(10 X 40) with 2 ceiling fans. Large covered back porch(10 X 40). Large level lot. Close to St Vincent Hospital Southside, St John's Town Center, Southpoint business center, I-95, JTB, just a short drive to beaches and much more ! Very quiet neighborhood. Landlord will consider dogs under 20 Lbs. Home is also for sale. Landlord is willing to consider Rent to Own with good down payment.