3260 BOWDEN RD S
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:53 AM

3260 BOWDEN RD S

3260 Bowden Road · (904) 472-5391
Location

3260 Bowden Road, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Tiger Hole-Secret Woods

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 876 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
parking
garage
This move in ready updated 2/2 Manufactured home with 2 car garage on a fabulous 1/2 acre lot. New flooring thru out- Water proof vinyl plank, tile, carpet, New kitchen cabinets & counter tops, New LED lighting throughout. Washer/dryer hook up inside. Landlord will maintain the yard & pest control. Only pay for electricity! Large screened front porch(10 X 40) with 2 ceiling fans. Large covered back porch(10 X 40). Large level lot. Close to St Vincent Hospital Southside, St John's Town Center, Southpoint business center, I-95, JTB, just a short drive to beaches and much more ! Very quiet neighborhood. Landlord will consider dogs under 20 Lbs. Home is also for sale. Landlord is willing to consider Rent to Own with good down payment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3260 BOWDEN RD S have any available units?
3260 BOWDEN RD S has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3260 BOWDEN RD S have?
Some of 3260 BOWDEN RD S's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3260 BOWDEN RD S currently offering any rent specials?
3260 BOWDEN RD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3260 BOWDEN RD S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3260 BOWDEN RD S is pet friendly.
Does 3260 BOWDEN RD S offer parking?
Yes, 3260 BOWDEN RD S offers parking.
Does 3260 BOWDEN RD S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3260 BOWDEN RD S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3260 BOWDEN RD S have a pool?
No, 3260 BOWDEN RD S does not have a pool.
Does 3260 BOWDEN RD S have accessible units?
No, 3260 BOWDEN RD S does not have accessible units.
Does 3260 BOWDEN RD S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3260 BOWDEN RD S does not have units with dishwashers.
