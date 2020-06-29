All apartments in Jacksonville
3237 Plum Street

3237 Plum Street · No Longer Available
Location

3237 Plum Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1222966

Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Beautiful 3BR/1BA 883 SQF single family home in Historic Murray Hill. Fully renovated in 2018, this property features an updated open kitchen, remodeled bathroom, and so much more! Complete with covered parking, outdoor storage, a large yard and more. Located within easy driving distance to Riverside, Murray Hill, San Marco, and Downtown for all of your shopping, dining, and entertainment needs! All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. HOA application may be necessary. Should an HOA application fee be required, the tenant will be responsible for paying the application fee.
|Amenities: Garage,Carport,Carpet,Granite countertops,Large backyard,Plenty of Storage,Blinds,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3237 Plum Street have any available units?
3237 Plum Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3237 Plum Street have?
Some of 3237 Plum Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3237 Plum Street currently offering any rent specials?
3237 Plum Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3237 Plum Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3237 Plum Street is pet friendly.
Does 3237 Plum Street offer parking?
Yes, 3237 Plum Street offers parking.
Does 3237 Plum Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3237 Plum Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3237 Plum Street have a pool?
No, 3237 Plum Street does not have a pool.
Does 3237 Plum Street have accessible units?
No, 3237 Plum Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3237 Plum Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3237 Plum Street does not have units with dishwashers.
