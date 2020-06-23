All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3236 MEADOW LEA CIR N

3236 Meadow Lea Cir N · No Longer Available
Location

3236 Meadow Lea Cir N, Jacksonville, FL 32218
College Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Call today to rent this 2 bedroom townhome on the Northside. We can move you in ASAP! Kitchen is equipped with matching refrigerator and range. There is a washer/dryer hookup. 1 car garage offers covered and secured parking. Pets are welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3236 MEADOW LEA CIR N have any available units?
3236 MEADOW LEA CIR N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3236 MEADOW LEA CIR N have?
Some of 3236 MEADOW LEA CIR N's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3236 MEADOW LEA CIR N currently offering any rent specials?
3236 MEADOW LEA CIR N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3236 MEADOW LEA CIR N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3236 MEADOW LEA CIR N is pet friendly.
Does 3236 MEADOW LEA CIR N offer parking?
Yes, 3236 MEADOW LEA CIR N offers parking.
Does 3236 MEADOW LEA CIR N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3236 MEADOW LEA CIR N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3236 MEADOW LEA CIR N have a pool?
No, 3236 MEADOW LEA CIR N does not have a pool.
Does 3236 MEADOW LEA CIR N have accessible units?
No, 3236 MEADOW LEA CIR N does not have accessible units.
Does 3236 MEADOW LEA CIR N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3236 MEADOW LEA CIR N does not have units with dishwashers.
