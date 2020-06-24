All apartments in Jacksonville
3226 COLLEGE ST

3226 College St · No Longer Available
Location

3226 College St, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available to rent on Feb 10th. Adorable BUNGALOW in GROWING Murray Hill! SLATE tiles lead you to your front door on your covered front porch, where you are sure to enjoy GLEAMING hardwood floors throughout the living areas and bedrooms. Entertain in your updated kitchen with granite countertops and tile floors that opens to the dining room/living room areas. Interior with neutral colors make this home MOVE IN READY with updated kitchen and bath. Perfect starter home or investment property. Beautiful oak tree in the fenced back yard. provides SHADE for the family to play for hours.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3226 COLLEGE ST have any available units?
3226 COLLEGE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3226 COLLEGE ST have?
Some of 3226 COLLEGE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3226 COLLEGE ST currently offering any rent specials?
3226 COLLEGE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3226 COLLEGE ST pet-friendly?
No, 3226 COLLEGE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3226 COLLEGE ST offer parking?
No, 3226 COLLEGE ST does not offer parking.
Does 3226 COLLEGE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3226 COLLEGE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3226 COLLEGE ST have a pool?
No, 3226 COLLEGE ST does not have a pool.
Does 3226 COLLEGE ST have accessible units?
No, 3226 COLLEGE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3226 COLLEGE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3226 COLLEGE ST has units with dishwashers.
