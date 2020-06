Amenities

MOVE IN SPECIAL - 1 Month Free This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is located just Southeast of Downtown off of Beach Blvd and Spring Park Rd. Completely remodeled and updated throughout with new flooring, fresh paint, new central AC, etc.... Spacious bedrooms and great layout! No pets. Call today! *3 other units available as well*