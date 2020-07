Amenities

hardwood floors carport recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is located in Northwest Jacksonville in the Ribault Community! Freshly painted from top to bottom inside and beautifully refinished hardwood flooring to maintain the charm. Updated kitchen and completely remodeled bathroom! Florida/sun room in back of house as well as a utility room in the carport! Call today! *No pets*