307 East 9th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry air conditioning fireplace range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Historic Queen Anne styled home in the Springfield Historic District with 3 bedrooms, a 4th room which can serve as an office, and 3 bathrooms. The yard is fully fenced and the house is move-in ready! Sorry, no pets.