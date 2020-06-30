All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:28 AM

Location

307 East 9th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Springfield

Amenities

on-site laundry
air conditioning
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Historic Queen Anne styled home in the Springfield Historic District with 3 bedrooms, a 4th room which can serve as an office, and 3 bathrooms. The yard is fully fenced and the house is move-in ready! Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 East 9th Street have any available units?
307 East 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 307 East 9th Street have?
Some of 307 East 9th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 East 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
307 East 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 East 9th Street pet-friendly?
No, 307 East 9th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 307 East 9th Street offer parking?
No, 307 East 9th Street does not offer parking.
Does 307 East 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 East 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 East 9th Street have a pool?
No, 307 East 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 307 East 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 307 East 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 307 East 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 East 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

