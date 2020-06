Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel ceiling fan alarm system

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system

Lovely 2 story home in the beautiful Cedar Bay community! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home features an open floor plan which boasts spacious interiors and kitchen area with stainless steel appliances and 42'' cabinets! The upstairs loft is enormous and perfect for a second living area or can convert into a 4th bedroom if needed! Also has a large fenced back yard. Rent includes monitored alarm system and lawn pest control. Washer & Dryer included.