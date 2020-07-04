All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:50 PM

30 West Adams Street

30 West Adams Street · No Longer Available
Location

30 West Adams Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202
Downtown Jacksonville

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
clubhouse
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
I have pleasure in offering this unique modern one bedroom Apartment, which is offered fully furnished to a high standard throughout.

The lounge is a good size with a spacious and fully equipped kitchen.

The bathroom is unique and fully fitted to a high standard. There is ample storage space throughout the whole apartment.

The Apartment is situated in a very good residential area of the downtown.

The property comes with it’s own secured off-street car parking space.

Rent include all Utilities.

Available Now.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 West Adams Street have any available units?
30 West Adams Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 West Adams Street have?
Some of 30 West Adams Street's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 West Adams Street currently offering any rent specials?
30 West Adams Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 West Adams Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 30 West Adams Street is pet friendly.
Does 30 West Adams Street offer parking?
Yes, 30 West Adams Street offers parking.
Does 30 West Adams Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 West Adams Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 West Adams Street have a pool?
No, 30 West Adams Street does not have a pool.
Does 30 West Adams Street have accessible units?
No, 30 West Adams Street does not have accessible units.
Does 30 West Adams Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 West Adams Street does not have units with dishwashers.

