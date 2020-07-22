Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

2976 Dellwood Avenue Available 08/01/20 BRAND NEW HOME FOR RENT - Don't miss out on this gorgeous brand new 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home. This home is located in a beautiful neighborhood and has a bright and warm feel. The large front porch leads into the spacious living room area. There are laminate wood floors throughout all the main areas of home. The roomy kitchen has plenty of counter space and comes equipped with a refrigerator, range, and dishwasher. This home includes and a separate laundry room with hookups for full size washer and dryer.



Come visit this home which is centrally located near I-10, Downtown, I-295, the Avondale shops and restaurants, and the Jacksonville Naval Air Station.



Please contact Jean Reddick at (904) 265-4736 ext. 4057 or via email at jeanreddick@wealthwatchersfl.com to schedule viewing. Due to COVID-19 a mask is required to be worn.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5936319)