All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2976 Dellwood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2976 Dellwood Avenue
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

2976 Dellwood Avenue

2976 Dellwood Avenue · (904) 265-4736 ext. 4057
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

2976 Dellwood Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2976 Dellwood Avenue · Avail. Aug 1

$1,330

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1330 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2976 Dellwood Avenue Available 08/01/20 BRAND NEW HOME FOR RENT - Don't miss out on this gorgeous brand new 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home. This home is located in a beautiful neighborhood and has a bright and warm feel. The large front porch leads into the spacious living room area. There are laminate wood floors throughout all the main areas of home. The roomy kitchen has plenty of counter space and comes equipped with a refrigerator, range, and dishwasher. This home includes and a separate laundry room with hookups for full size washer and dryer.

Come visit this home which is centrally located near I-10, Downtown, I-295, the Avondale shops and restaurants, and the Jacksonville Naval Air Station.

Please contact Jean Reddick at (904) 265-4736 ext. 4057 or via email at jeanreddick@wealthwatchersfl.com to schedule viewing. Due to COVID-19 a mask is required to be worn.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5936319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2976 Dellwood Avenue have any available units?
2976 Dellwood Avenue has a unit available for $1,330 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2976 Dellwood Avenue have?
Some of 2976 Dellwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2976 Dellwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2976 Dellwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2976 Dellwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2976 Dellwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2976 Dellwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 2976 Dellwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2976 Dellwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2976 Dellwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2976 Dellwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 2976 Dellwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2976 Dellwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2976 Dellwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2976 Dellwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2976 Dellwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2976 Dellwood Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Strand
1401 Riverplace Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsJacksonville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Pet Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity