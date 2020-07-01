2969 herschel st 6

2969 Herschel Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205 Riverside
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Historic royal court - Property Id: 186192
Spacious 2 room apartment with central heat and air. Pet allowed. Real fireplace and private balcony. Tile and laminate flooring. Deposit $800 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/186192 Property Id 186192
(RLNE5604591)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
