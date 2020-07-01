All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

2969 herschel st 6

2969 Herschel Street · No Longer Available
Location

2969 Herschel Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Historic royal court - Property Id: 186192

Spacious 2 room apartment with central heat and air. Pet allowed. Real fireplace and private balcony. Tile and laminate flooring.
Deposit $800
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/186192
Property Id 186192

(RLNE5604591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2969 herschel st 6 have any available units?
2969 herschel st 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2969 herschel st 6 have?
Some of 2969 herschel st 6's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2969 herschel st 6 currently offering any rent specials?
2969 herschel st 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2969 herschel st 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2969 herschel st 6 is pet friendly.
Does 2969 herschel st 6 offer parking?
No, 2969 herschel st 6 does not offer parking.
Does 2969 herschel st 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2969 herschel st 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2969 herschel st 6 have a pool?
No, 2969 herschel st 6 does not have a pool.
Does 2969 herschel st 6 have accessible units?
No, 2969 herschel st 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 2969 herschel st 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2969 herschel st 6 does not have units with dishwashers.

