All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2953-2965 Ernest St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2953-2965 Ernest St
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

2953-2965 Ernest St

2953 Ernest St · (561) 305-5225
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2953 Ernest St, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
accessible
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
One bedroom one bathroom apartment with new appliances! Water, sewer, and trash are included in rent. Located in a tri-plex in Riverside off S. McDuff Avenue. Quiet dead end road. The apartment comes with a new stove and a new refrigerator. Freshly painted. Tiled floors for easy maintenance. Off street parking.

Move in costs are:
1st month's rent ($695.00)
Security Deposit ($695.00)
One time application fee ($30.00)

Please text or call Jack for more information at 561-305-5225 for info between 9.00am and 6.00pm. Do not email.
Everything you need is within one mile, Schools, Ruth N Upson Elementry, Wayman Academy of Arts, Dining, Gorgi;s BBQ, Famous Sandwiches, Parks, Murray Hill Four Corners Park, Banking and entertainment. You will enjoy this property for years to come. Please call Jack 561 305 5225 Please do not Email.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2953-2965 Ernest St have any available units?
2953-2965 Ernest St has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2953-2965 Ernest St have?
Some of 2953-2965 Ernest St's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2953-2965 Ernest St currently offering any rent specials?
2953-2965 Ernest St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2953-2965 Ernest St pet-friendly?
No, 2953-2965 Ernest St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2953-2965 Ernest St offer parking?
Yes, 2953-2965 Ernest St does offer parking.
Does 2953-2965 Ernest St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2953-2965 Ernest St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2953-2965 Ernest St have a pool?
No, 2953-2965 Ernest St does not have a pool.
Does 2953-2965 Ernest St have accessible units?
Yes, 2953-2965 Ernest St has accessible units.
Does 2953-2965 Ernest St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2953-2965 Ernest St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2953-2965 Ernest St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity