2953-2965 Ernest St

One bedroom one bathroom apartment with new appliances! Water, sewer, and trash are included in rent. Located in a tri-plex in Riverside off S. McDuff Avenue. Quiet dead end road. The apartment comes with a new stove and a new refrigerator. Freshly painted. Tiled floors for easy maintenance. Off street parking.



Move in costs are:

1st month's rent ($695.00)

Security Deposit ($695.00)

One time application fee ($30.00)



Please text or call Jack for more information at 561-305-5225 for info between 9.00am and 6.00pm. Do not email.

Everything you need is within one mile, Schools, Ruth N Upson Elementry, Wayman Academy of Arts, Dining, Gorgi;s BBQ, Famous Sandwiches, Parks, Murray Hill Four Corners Park, Banking and entertainment.