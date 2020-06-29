2949 BERNICE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

This is a beautiful one-of-a-kind home with four bedrooms and four bathrooms! The upgrades include gorgeous hardwood and tile flooring, interior doors, unique light fixtures, ceiling fans, wet bar, and an exquisite stone fireplace. Situated on a large lot with a fenced yard, plus a large screened porch and deck, the spacious floor plan accommodates everyone. Vaulted ceilings, lots of natural light and plenty of space to enjoy life indoors and outside. Granite countertops in the kitchen and all four bathrooms. Yes, four FULL bathrooms! The first-floor master bath has a luxurious spa-like feel with a separate tub and extra-large shower with five showerheads! Each of the other bedrooms has access to a renovated bathroom, and each bedroom has its own large, walk-in closet.