All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2949 BERNICE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2949 BERNICE DR
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:04 AM

2949 BERNICE DR

2949 Bernice Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2949 Bernice Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Pickwick Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
This is a beautiful one-of-a-kind home with four bedrooms and four bathrooms! The upgrades include gorgeous hardwood and tile flooring, interior doors, unique light fixtures, ceiling fans, wet bar, and an exquisite stone fireplace. Situated on a large lot with a fenced yard, plus a large screened porch and deck, the spacious floor plan accommodates everyone. Vaulted ceilings, lots of natural light and plenty of space to enjoy life indoors and outside. Granite countertops in the kitchen and all four bathrooms. Yes, four FULL bathrooms! The first-floor master bath has a luxurious spa-like feel with a separate tub and extra-large shower with five showerheads! Each of the other bedrooms has access to a renovated bathroom, and each bedroom has its own large, walk-in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2949 BERNICE DR have any available units?
2949 BERNICE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2949 BERNICE DR have?
Some of 2949 BERNICE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2949 BERNICE DR currently offering any rent specials?
2949 BERNICE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2949 BERNICE DR pet-friendly?
No, 2949 BERNICE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2949 BERNICE DR offer parking?
Yes, 2949 BERNICE DR offers parking.
Does 2949 BERNICE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2949 BERNICE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2949 BERNICE DR have a pool?
No, 2949 BERNICE DR does not have a pool.
Does 2949 BERNICE DR have accessible units?
No, 2949 BERNICE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2949 BERNICE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2949 BERNICE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia