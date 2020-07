Amenities

RIVERSIDE TWO STORY SIDE-BY-SIDE DUPLEX FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Park St west, right on Cherry St. left on Forbes St, to duplex on right. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, living/dining room combo, sunroom, kitchen (R/R/DW), CHA, hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookup, 1000 sf. common screened back porch & fenced backyard, storage, offstreet parking, water and lawn service included in rent, may consider pet w/NRPF, no smoking, $1100 sec dep, 1 year lease, [AVK pm fm/sh] available now