All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2942 Nile Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2942 Nile Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2942 Nile Drive

2942 Nile Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2942 Nile Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Biltmore

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This awesome little 3 bedroom has 1 and a half baths, there is a toilet and sink in the master bedroom! It also has a large open kitchen and a huge fenced in yard.

Call now to schedule a tour or view our other available properties and application at our website www.DTBPropertyManagement.com

Security deposit is based on credit, background, employment and rental verifications.

Be prepared to submit last three pay stubs and fill out rental verification form.

Additional fees apply:

Application fee - $50 per adult

Pet fee - $200 per pre-approved pet

Renters insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in date.

One FULL month's rent due prior to move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2942 Nile Drive have any available units?
2942 Nile Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2942 Nile Drive have?
Some of 2942 Nile Drive's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2942 Nile Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2942 Nile Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2942 Nile Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2942 Nile Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2942 Nile Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2942 Nile Drive does offer parking.
Does 2942 Nile Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2942 Nile Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2942 Nile Drive have a pool?
No, 2942 Nile Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2942 Nile Drive have accessible units?
No, 2942 Nile Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2942 Nile Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2942 Nile Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia