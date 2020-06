Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub

Located in the flourishing Mandarin area, this beautiful home offers the best of both worlds! Quaint and private outdoor spaces are sure to make you feel at home, yet close to shopping, restaurants, marinas, parks and highways for travel. Enjoy the exceptional layout including an upgraded kitchen, spacious bedrooms, and an enormous Master Suite with a luxurious en-suite bathroom that captures that true spa vibe. Take a tour of this picturesque home today!