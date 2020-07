Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Built in 2017, this is a rare opportunity to rent a newer construction home in highly desirable historic Riverside! 3 bed/2.5 baths and over 1,900 sq.ft. Fully upgraded throughout including stainless appliances and granite countertops. Open floor plan perfect for entertaining! Kitchen overlooks the dining room and living room. HUGE walk in shower and dual vanities connected to the owner's suite. Washer/Dryer included as-is. Available May 5. Non-smokers only, please.