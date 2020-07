Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities parking new construction

Live in the heart of the charming Springfield neighborhood. This newly constructed 2 bedroom duplex home is located in the in this charming area and is within walking distance to restaurants, breweries, local shops and so much more! Experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us today to set up your showing!