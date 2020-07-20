2881 Wonderwood Ln

Amenities

Fully renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath town-home for rent in Mayport area! Don't miss out on the great home with vinyl plank flooring downstairs, new carpet upstairs, updated bathroom vanities, fixtures and fresh paint. The kitchen has the perfect amount of storage space, newer appliances and more! Unit 2877 and 2881 are available for rent and both are modeled alike! Conveniently located close to Mayport Rd, Naval Base, and Wonderwood. Schedule your private tour once the remodel is finished! No Pets Please.

Resident Benefit package: $10.50/month