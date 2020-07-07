All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2863 W 6th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2863 W 6th St
Last updated August 2 2019 at 5:03 PM

2863 W 6th St

2863 West 6th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2863 West 6th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Allendale

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4851eaa024 ---- -Security deposit is based on credit and rental history scores and may be equal to one month\'s rent, one and a half months\' rent, or two months\' rent. -Be prepared to submit last three pay stubs and fill out rental verification form after applying. -Additional fees apply: application fee - $50 per adult, pet fee - $200 per pre-approved pet, administration fee - $150. -Renters insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in date. -One FULL month\'s rent due prior to move-in. -(All fees are subject to change without prior notice.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2863 W 6th St have any available units?
2863 W 6th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2863 W 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
2863 W 6th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2863 W 6th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2863 W 6th St is pet friendly.
Does 2863 W 6th St offer parking?
No, 2863 W 6th St does not offer parking.
Does 2863 W 6th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2863 W 6th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2863 W 6th St have a pool?
No, 2863 W 6th St does not have a pool.
Does 2863 W 6th St have accessible units?
No, 2863 W 6th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2863 W 6th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2863 W 6th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2863 W 6th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2863 W 6th St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia