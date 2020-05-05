2852 Alvarado Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 bed / 2 bath 1800 sq ft. San Jose Home - This well maintained brick home is the perfect blend of 1950s style and modern upgrades. Floor plan features 3 neutrally carpeted and spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, formal living room, gorgeous custom kitchen with coffee and wine bar that flows into an open living & dining area accented with granite countertops and a bar between the kitchen and living room. Pull a bottle of your favorite wine from the included wine cooler and entertain through the french doors that lead to an open patio & huge private backyard great for kids and pets. Details galore include hardwood floors and tile in main areas, new double pane windows, lots of natural light, pocket doors, plenty of closets, LED lighting throughout the main living areas, new electrical panel with GFCI protection throughout the house, re-plumbed, and an oversized 2 car garage. This unfurnished home is centrally located in the San Jose area of Jacksonville. Great location in a fantastic neighborhood where people walk, ride bikes and actually know their neighbors. Come feel the "homey" feel of this home and make it your next place! This one won't last for long! Let us show you the home with a "covid friendly" personal touch. YOU CAN QUICKLY SCHEDULE A SHOWING AT (904) 606-1122.



(RLNE5712419)