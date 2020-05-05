All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:34 AM

2852 Alvarado Ave

2852 Alvarado Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2852 Alvarado Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32217
San Jose Forest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bed / 2 bath 1800 sq ft. San Jose Home - This well maintained brick home is the perfect blend of 1950s style and modern upgrades. Floor plan features 3 neutrally carpeted and spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, formal living room, gorgeous custom kitchen with coffee and wine bar that flows into an open living & dining area accented with granite countertops and a bar between the kitchen and living room. Pull a bottle of your favorite wine from the included wine cooler and entertain through the french doors that lead to an open patio & huge private backyard great for kids and pets. Details galore include hardwood floors and tile in main areas, new double pane windows, lots of natural light, pocket doors, plenty of closets, LED lighting throughout the main living areas, new electrical panel with GFCI protection throughout the house, re-plumbed, and an oversized 2 car garage. This unfurnished home is centrally located in the San Jose area of Jacksonville. Great location in a fantastic neighborhood where people walk, ride bikes and actually know their neighbors. Come feel the "homey" feel of this home and make it your next place! This one won't last for long! Let us show you the home with a "covid friendly" personal touch. YOU CAN QUICKLY SCHEDULE A SHOWING AT (904) 606-1122.

(RLNE5712419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2852 Alvarado Ave have any available units?
2852 Alvarado Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2852 Alvarado Ave have?
Some of 2852 Alvarado Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2852 Alvarado Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2852 Alvarado Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2852 Alvarado Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2852 Alvarado Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2852 Alvarado Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2852 Alvarado Ave offers parking.
Does 2852 Alvarado Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2852 Alvarado Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2852 Alvarado Ave have a pool?
No, 2852 Alvarado Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2852 Alvarado Ave have accessible units?
No, 2852 Alvarado Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2852 Alvarado Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2852 Alvarado Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

