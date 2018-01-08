2846 SYDNEY ST

Amenities

AVONDALE HOUSE FOR RENT. From 5 Points, take Park Street West, right on Cherry, Left on Sydney to sign. 3 bedroom, 3 bath, living room with gas fireplace, dining room, family room, kitchen (R, R, DW, GD), central heat and air, stackable washer/dryer, hardwood and ceramic tile floors, driveway parking, partially fenced yard, approximately 2300 square feet, security deposit $2,050, owner may consider small pets with non-refundable fee, 1 year lease, tenant pays $30 for security monitoring, non-smoking [OT BK] available 11/1/2019