All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2846 SYDNEY ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2846 SYDNEY ST
Last updated December 7 2019 at 11:58 PM

2846 SYDNEY ST

2846 Sydney Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2846 Sydney Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVONDALE HOUSE FOR RENT. From 5 Points, take Park Street West, right on Cherry, Left on Sydney to sign. 3 bedroom, 3 bath, living room with gas fireplace, dining room, family room, kitchen (R, R, DW, GD), central heat and air, stackable washer/dryer, hardwood and ceramic tile floors, driveway parking, partially fenced yard, approximately 2300 square feet, security deposit $2,050, owner may consider small pets with non-refundable fee, 1 year lease, tenant pays $30 for security monitoring, non-smoking [OT BK] available 11/1/2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2846 SYDNEY ST have any available units?
2846 SYDNEY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2846 SYDNEY ST have?
Some of 2846 SYDNEY ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2846 SYDNEY ST currently offering any rent specials?
2846 SYDNEY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2846 SYDNEY ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2846 SYDNEY ST is pet friendly.
Does 2846 SYDNEY ST offer parking?
Yes, 2846 SYDNEY ST offers parking.
Does 2846 SYDNEY ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2846 SYDNEY ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2846 SYDNEY ST have a pool?
No, 2846 SYDNEY ST does not have a pool.
Does 2846 SYDNEY ST have accessible units?
No, 2846 SYDNEY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2846 SYDNEY ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2846 SYDNEY ST has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia