Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3/2 home for rent $825 - Don't miss this: Large 3/2 with HUGE yard! Steps from Anne Morgan Elementary School.



If you want an incredibly large yard, with plenty of room to play, this may be the house for you!



Features Central A/C, wood flooring, tile kitchen, W&D area, shed, and more. Comes with refrigerator and stove/oven.



12-month lease. Pets may be okay, subject to approval.



