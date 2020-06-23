2842 SYDNEY ST

Amenities

LARGE Downstairs 2 Bedroom 1 Bath unit in Historic Avondale/Riverside Quadraplex with Laundry Room on premises. Located on quiet street away from busy roads. Hardwood floors in living areas and bedrooms, and marble kitchen flooring is relatively new. Central Heat and Air. Refrig and stove are fairly new, as well. Unit is large enough to have a dining room and Family room and large closet for storage. Close to schools, parks, library, and Busy/Fun Park & King area. Pets on approval of owner and would require an additional pet fee.Building is getting all new modern windows within the next 60-90 days.This unit pays electrical for washer/dryer, and does not come with a garage.