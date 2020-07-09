All apartments in Jacksonville
2832 EGRET WALK TER N
Last updated May 22 2020 at 5:07 AM

2832 EGRET WALK TER N

2832 Egret Walk Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2832 Egret Walk Terrace, Jacksonville, FL 32226
The Cape

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Luxury and estate living await in the established community of Amelia View. This lovely 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home sits on a .5 acre fenced lot with a tranquil backyard and expansive screened lanai. THREE CAR GARAGE with AC to make hobbies, home gym or summer play enjoyable all year long. LAWN SERVICE IS INCLUDED! Access to the community pool, dock, boat ramp and playground are also included. Low maintenance flooring in all main living areas, plush carpet in bedrooms. Ideal three way split floor plan allows for privacy and functional space for all. Dual or over-sized closets in all rooms! Jack-n-Jill bath between two bedrooms, full bath for the third guest room. Formal Dining and home office. Large Master Suite features walk in closet with custom storage and double doors leading to lanai.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2832 EGRET WALK TER N have any available units?
2832 EGRET WALK TER N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2832 EGRET WALK TER N have?
Some of 2832 EGRET WALK TER N's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2832 EGRET WALK TER N currently offering any rent specials?
2832 EGRET WALK TER N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2832 EGRET WALK TER N pet-friendly?
No, 2832 EGRET WALK TER N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2832 EGRET WALK TER N offer parking?
Yes, 2832 EGRET WALK TER N offers parking.
Does 2832 EGRET WALK TER N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2832 EGRET WALK TER N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2832 EGRET WALK TER N have a pool?
Yes, 2832 EGRET WALK TER N has a pool.
Does 2832 EGRET WALK TER N have accessible units?
Yes, 2832 EGRET WALK TER N has accessible units.
Does 2832 EGRET WALK TER N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2832 EGRET WALK TER N has units with dishwashers.

