2832 EGRET WALK TER N

Luxury and estate living await in the established community of Amelia View. This lovely 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home sits on a .5 acre fenced lot with a tranquil backyard and expansive screened lanai. THREE CAR GARAGE with AC to make hobbies, home gym or summer play enjoyable all year long. LAWN SERVICE IS INCLUDED! Access to the community pool, dock, boat ramp and playground are also included. Low maintenance flooring in all main living areas, plush carpet in bedrooms. Ideal three way split floor plan allows for privacy and functional space for all. Dual or over-sized closets in all rooms! Jack-n-Jill bath between two bedrooms, full bath for the third guest room. Formal Dining and home office. Large Master Suite features walk in closet with custom storage and double doors leading to lanai.