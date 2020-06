Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

AVONDALE FURNISHED GARAGE APARTMENT FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Park St west, left on Cherry, left on Oak to property on right. VERY ATTRACTIVE AND AVAILABLE FOR SHORT TERM RENTAL. 1 BR, 1 BA, living/dining room, kitchen (R/R/DW/MW/GD), CHA, hardwood floors, washer/dryer, FURNISHED WITH ALL UTILITIES, CABLE, & WIFI INCLUDED, non-smoker, 1 year lease (shorter term at higher rate), $1500 sec dep [AV hs] available 12/01