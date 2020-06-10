2826 FORBES ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

RIVERSIDE APARTMENT FOR RENT. From 5 Points, follow Park St. west. Turn right on King, then left on Forbes. Follow Forbes to sign on left. This 1400+ sf duplex with 3/1.5 baths is perfectly placed just a block from King Street and numerous bars, restaurants, and shops. Features beautiful hardwood floors, central heat and air, spacious kitchen with new appliances (R/R/MW), separate living and dining rooms, and dedicated garage. W/D included (as-is). Rent includes pest control and lawn care. No dogs, owner may accept cats. No smoking. $1500 security deposit, 1-year lease. (AVNSLB pm PS) Available 8/16.