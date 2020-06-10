All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:21 AM

2826 FORBES ST

2826 Forbes Street · No Longer Available
Location

2826 Forbes Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
RIVERSIDE APARTMENT FOR RENT. From 5 Points, follow Park St. west. Turn right on King, then left on Forbes. Follow Forbes to sign on left. This 1400+ sf duplex with 3/1.5 baths is perfectly placed just a block from King Street and numerous bars, restaurants, and shops. Features beautiful hardwood floors, central heat and air, spacious kitchen with new appliances (R/R/MW), separate living and dining rooms, and dedicated garage. W/D included (as-is). Rent includes pest control and lawn care. No dogs, owner may accept cats. No smoking. $1500 security deposit, 1-year lease. (AVNSLB pm PS) Available 8/16.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2826 FORBES ST have any available units?
2826 FORBES ST doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2826 FORBES ST have?
Some of 2826 FORBES ST's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2826 FORBES ST currently offering any rent specials?
2826 FORBES ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2826 FORBES ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2826 FORBES ST is pet friendly.
Does 2826 FORBES ST offer parking?
Yes, 2826 FORBES ST offers parking.
Does 2826 FORBES ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2826 FORBES ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2826 FORBES ST have a pool?
No, 2826 FORBES ST does not have a pool.
Does 2826 FORBES ST have accessible units?
No, 2826 FORBES ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2826 FORBES ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2826 FORBES ST does not have units with dishwashers.
