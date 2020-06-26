All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 10 2019 at 12:56 PM

2821 Selma St

2821 Selma Street · No Longer Available
Location

2821 Selma Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming duplex for rent in Riverside! - **AVAILABLE NOW**

Charming 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom duplex available in the historic Riverside area of Jacksonville. This 2 story duplex has been remodeled throughout. Upon entering you have a nice living room with fireplace (fireplace is decorative only). Separate dining room. Fully equipped kitchen. Half bathroom located downstairs. Both bedrooms and completely remodeled bathroom are located upstairs. Both bedrooms are a great size. Large shared patio off the 2nd floor bedrooms. This unit has a small enclosed backyard, Washer/dryer included onsite. Lawncare is included in the rental. No onsite parking, must park on street.

Pets are welcomed with a $300 non-refundable pet fee.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE4935856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2821 Selma St have any available units?
2821 Selma St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2821 Selma St have?
Some of 2821 Selma St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2821 Selma St currently offering any rent specials?
2821 Selma St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2821 Selma St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2821 Selma St is pet friendly.
Does 2821 Selma St offer parking?
Yes, 2821 Selma St offers parking.
Does 2821 Selma St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2821 Selma St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2821 Selma St have a pool?
No, 2821 Selma St does not have a pool.
Does 2821 Selma St have accessible units?
No, 2821 Selma St does not have accessible units.
Does 2821 Selma St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2821 Selma St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

