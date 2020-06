Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy the low-maintenance townhome lifestyle with an attached garage. Oversized Owner's suite with sitting area and 3 closets! An additional bedroom and full bath plus laundry upstairs. Half bath, formal dining, kitchen and family room downstairs overlooking a peaceful preserve view. Association covers all exterior maintenance. NEW carpet, neutral paint throughout. Photos to be updated to show all the improvements.