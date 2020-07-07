All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2814 CALLOWAY CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2814 CALLOWAY CIR
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:02 PM

2814 CALLOWAY CIR

2814 Calloway Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2814 Calloway Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Magnolia Gardens

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Solid concrete block with brick front. Hardwood floors, full size bathroom with tub and shower, nice half bath, large carport and nice fenced in yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2814 CALLOWAY CIR have any available units?
2814 CALLOWAY CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2814 CALLOWAY CIR have?
Some of 2814 CALLOWAY CIR's amenities include hardwood floors, carport, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2814 CALLOWAY CIR currently offering any rent specials?
2814 CALLOWAY CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2814 CALLOWAY CIR pet-friendly?
No, 2814 CALLOWAY CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2814 CALLOWAY CIR offer parking?
Yes, 2814 CALLOWAY CIR offers parking.
Does 2814 CALLOWAY CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2814 CALLOWAY CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2814 CALLOWAY CIR have a pool?
No, 2814 CALLOWAY CIR does not have a pool.
Does 2814 CALLOWAY CIR have accessible units?
No, 2814 CALLOWAY CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 2814 CALLOWAY CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2814 CALLOWAY CIR does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Move Cross Country
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia