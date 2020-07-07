Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2814 CALLOWAY CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2814 CALLOWAY CIR
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:02 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2814 CALLOWAY CIR
2814 Calloway Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
2814 Calloway Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Magnolia Gardens
Amenities
hardwood floors
carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Solid concrete block with brick front. Hardwood floors, full size bathroom with tub and shower, nice half bath, large carport and nice fenced in yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2814 CALLOWAY CIR have any available units?
2814 CALLOWAY CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2814 CALLOWAY CIR have?
Some of 2814 CALLOWAY CIR's amenities include hardwood floors, carport, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2814 CALLOWAY CIR currently offering any rent specials?
2814 CALLOWAY CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2814 CALLOWAY CIR pet-friendly?
No, 2814 CALLOWAY CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2814 CALLOWAY CIR offer parking?
Yes, 2814 CALLOWAY CIR offers parking.
Does 2814 CALLOWAY CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2814 CALLOWAY CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2814 CALLOWAY CIR have a pool?
No, 2814 CALLOWAY CIR does not have a pool.
Does 2814 CALLOWAY CIR have accessible units?
No, 2814 CALLOWAY CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 2814 CALLOWAY CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2814 CALLOWAY CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Move Cross Country
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia