2767 Parkrus Ln

This is just the right 1 Bedroom that you have been looking for! This space is the perfect size for a one bedroom and includes 1 bath. This home has a great sized bedroom and kitchen with eating area attached. Covered front porch area and driveway leading to the home. Spacious backyard area as well! Pet friendly with breed approval and pet fee. Apply online today! $25 OFF EACH MONTH WITH A SIGNED LEASE and FULL DEPOSIT BY 3/22!



