Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2767 Parkrus Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2767 Parkrus Ln

2767 Parkrus Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2767 Parkrus Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Ribault

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a61513a0c9 ----
This is just the right 1 Bedroom that you have been looking for! This space is the perfect size for a one bedroom and includes 1 bath. This home has a great sized bedroom and kitchen with eating area attached. Covered front porch area and driveway leading to the home. Spacious backyard area as well! Pet friendly with breed approval and pet fee. Apply online today! $25 OFF EACH MONTH WITH A SIGNED LEASE and FULL DEPOSIT BY 3/22!

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2767 Parkrus Ln have any available units?
2767 Parkrus Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2767 Parkrus Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2767 Parkrus Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2767 Parkrus Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2767 Parkrus Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2767 Parkrus Ln offer parking?
No, 2767 Parkrus Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2767 Parkrus Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2767 Parkrus Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2767 Parkrus Ln have a pool?
No, 2767 Parkrus Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2767 Parkrus Ln have accessible units?
No, 2767 Parkrus Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2767 Parkrus Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2767 Parkrus Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2767 Parkrus Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2767 Parkrus Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
