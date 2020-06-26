2765 GREEN ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

RIVERSIDE HOUSE FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Park St West to right on King St., to left on Green St., house is on right. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, dining/kitchen combo (R/R/DW/GD) with breakfast nook and granite countertops, large master bedroom with large walk-in closet, hardwood floors, screened front porch, carport, washer/dryer, fenced back yard, lawn maintenance included, approx 1140 sf. $1,495 sec. dep. may consider pet with NRPF, no smoking, 1 year lease. [AV pm rs] available now.