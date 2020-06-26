All apartments in Jacksonville
2765 GREEN ST

2765 Green Street · No Longer Available
Location

2765 Green Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
RIVERSIDE HOUSE FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Park St West to right on King St., to left on Green St., house is on right. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, dining/kitchen combo (R/R/DW/GD) with breakfast nook and granite countertops, large master bedroom with large walk-in closet, hardwood floors, screened front porch, carport, washer/dryer, fenced back yard, lawn maintenance included, approx 1140 sf. $1,495 sec. dep. may consider pet with NRPF, no smoking, 1 year lease. [AV pm rs] available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

