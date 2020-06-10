2741 GREEN ST

Amenities

* COMING SOON 2/21/2020 * Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath bungalow in historic Riverside! This home features 1,180 sq ft of living space, gorgeous tile floors throughout and tons of windows offering great natural lighting. Luxurious kitchen offers cherry wood cabinets, dark granite countertops, contrasting nicely against the mosaic backsplash, matching black appliances, breakfast bar and updated light fixtures. Master bedroom has two closets and attached full bathroom with tiled walls and updated vanity. Second bedroom is spacious and a short walk from the updated guest bathroom. Washer and Dryer Hook Ups. This property has been completed remodeled in 2015 with new plumbing, electrical, HVAC and more! No Pets. Resident Benefit Package: $14.75/month Renter's Insurance Required