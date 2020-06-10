2741 GREEN ST

All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

2741 Green Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
* COMING SOON 2/21/2020 * Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath bungalow in historic Riverside! This home features 1,180 sq ft of living space, gorgeous tile floors throughout and tons of windows offering great natural lighting. Luxurious kitchen offers cherry wood cabinets, dark granite countertops, contrasting nicely against the mosaic backsplash, matching black appliances, breakfast bar and updated light fixtures. Master bedroom has two closets and attached full bathroom with tiled walls and updated vanity. Second bedroom is spacious and a short walk from the updated guest bathroom. Washer and Dryer Hook Ups. This property has been completed remodeled in 2015 with new plumbing, electrical, HVAC and more! No Pets. Resident Benefit Package: $14.75/month Renter's Insurance Required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

