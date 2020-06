Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors ceiling fan fireplace range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

RIVERSIDE 2nd FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT. From 5 Points, West on Park Street, left on King Street, right on Herschel to brick duplex on right. Original Historic Duplex upstairs unit with 3BR, 1.5 BA, LR,DR, private balcony porch, kitchen (R/R), breakfast nook, pantry, CHA, hardwood floors, washer/dryer, approx 1500 sf, Convenient to St Vincent's Hospital, King Street restaurants and shops. Great walking area, close to everything. available immediately [AVjg]