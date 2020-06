Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

1923 Bungalow just renovated. Refinished wood floors, new carpet in all 3 bedrooms, all new paint inside and out. Redone tub & shower enclosure. New roof in 2018, new gutters, new screens and even a new sidewalk in front. Carrier central air system, front porch, kitchen with stove and refrig. Private driveway, washer & dryer hookups. No Pets. Just a short walk to King St restaurants and nightlife as well as multiple neighborhood breweries.