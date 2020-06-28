270 Bradford Lake Circle

Amenities

gym pool basketball court tennis court volleyball court clubhouse

This luxury 4 bedroom, 3 bath home boasts an open floor plan with a gorgeous kitchen! The master suite and 2 bedrooms are downstairs, along with 2 bathrooms. The upstairs consists of a large room with a full bath that can be used as a flex space. The spacious separate dining room creates a wonderful atmosphere for any type of gathering! This home has a screened in lanai opening up to a fully fenced backyard which backs up to a preserve. Exclusive amenities featuring a resort-style pool, kid's splash park with slides & fountains, fitness center, lighted tennis courts, basketball courts, soccer field, sand volleyball court, clubhouse with kitchen! This home has a huge backyard, which makes this the perfect family home. Basic Lawn Care Included!