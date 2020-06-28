All apartments in Jacksonville
270 Bradford Lake Circle

Location

270 Bradford Lake Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pecan Park

Amenities

gym
pool
basketball court
tennis court
volleyball court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This luxury 4 bedroom, 3 bath home boasts an open floor plan with a gorgeous kitchen! The master suite and 2 bedrooms are downstairs, along with 2 bathrooms. The upstairs consists of a large room with a full bath that can be used as a flex space. The spacious separate dining room creates a wonderful atmosphere for any type of gathering! This home has a screened in lanai opening up to a fully fenced backyard which backs up to a preserve. Exclusive amenities featuring a resort-style pool, kid's splash park with slides & fountains, fitness center, lighted tennis courts, basketball courts, soccer field, sand volleyball court, clubhouse with kitchen! This home has a huge backyard, which makes this the perfect family home. Basic Lawn Care Included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 270 Bradford Lake Circle have any available units?
270 Bradford Lake Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 270 Bradford Lake Circle have?
Some of 270 Bradford Lake Circle's amenities include gym, pool, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 270 Bradford Lake Circle currently offering any rent specials?
270 Bradford Lake Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 270 Bradford Lake Circle pet-friendly?
No, 270 Bradford Lake Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 270 Bradford Lake Circle offer parking?
No, 270 Bradford Lake Circle does not offer parking.
Does 270 Bradford Lake Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 270 Bradford Lake Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 270 Bradford Lake Circle have a pool?
Yes, 270 Bradford Lake Circle has a pool.
Does 270 Bradford Lake Circle have accessible units?
No, 270 Bradford Lake Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 270 Bradford Lake Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 270 Bradford Lake Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
