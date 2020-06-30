All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2696 Caroline Hills Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2696 Caroline Hills Drive
Last updated June 24 2020 at 5:26 PM

2696 Caroline Hills Drive

2696 Caroline Hills Dr · (904) 575-0550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Regency
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2696 Caroline Hills Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Regency

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2319 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE NOW! This beautiful 3-bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2-car garage! It features plank tile flooring in the main living areas and baths. The layout includes a large combination dining area and a family room with soaring ceilings and access to a screened lanai. The kitchen is designed with crisp, white cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar overlooking the breakfast area. All of the bedrooms are upstairs, along with a large loft. The secondary bedrooms share a spacious bath, while the master suite has a private bath with a dual-sink vanity and a large, tiled shower. Enjoy the outdoors relaxing on the screened lanai! 904.575.0550

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2696 Caroline Hills Drive have any available units?
2696 Caroline Hills Drive has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2696 Caroline Hills Drive have?
Some of 2696 Caroline Hills Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2696 Caroline Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2696 Caroline Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2696 Caroline Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2696 Caroline Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2696 Caroline Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2696 Caroline Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 2696 Caroline Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2696 Caroline Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2696 Caroline Hills Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2696 Caroline Hills Drive has a pool.
Does 2696 Caroline Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 2696 Caroline Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2696 Caroline Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2696 Caroline Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2696 Caroline Hills Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Laurel Pointe Apartments
3000 Coronet Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity