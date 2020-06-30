2696 Caroline Hills Drive

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW! This beautiful 3-bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2-car garage! It features plank tile flooring in the main living areas and baths. The layout includes a large combination dining area and a family room with soaring ceilings and access to a screened lanai. The kitchen is designed with crisp, white cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar overlooking the breakfast area. All of the bedrooms are upstairs, along with a large loft. The secondary bedrooms share a spacious bath, while the master suite has a private bath with a dual-sink vanity and a large, tiled shower. Enjoy the outdoors relaxing on the screened lanai! 904.575.0550