Jacksonville, FL
2661 W. 25th
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:11 PM

2661 W. 25th

2661 West 25th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2661 West 25th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Grand Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3/1 in Grand Park! - Check out this adorable 3 bedroom/1 bath home available for rent today! This home features upgraded cabinets in the kitchen, separate living/dining room, vinyl flooring and carpet, your own driveway to park in and a big front/back yard.

Features:
- Central A/C
- Large Yard
- Washer & Dryer hook up
- Garage

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

(RLNE5472541)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2661 W. 25th have any available units?
2661 W. 25th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2661 W. 25th have?
Some of 2661 W. 25th's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2661 W. 25th currently offering any rent specials?
2661 W. 25th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2661 W. 25th pet-friendly?
Yes, 2661 W. 25th is pet friendly.
Does 2661 W. 25th offer parking?
Yes, 2661 W. 25th offers parking.
Does 2661 W. 25th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2661 W. 25th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2661 W. 25th have a pool?
No, 2661 W. 25th does not have a pool.
Does 2661 W. 25th have accessible units?
No, 2661 W. 25th does not have accessible units.
Does 2661 W. 25th have units with dishwashers?
No, 2661 W. 25th does not have units with dishwashers.

