265 East 48th Street
265 East 48th Street

265 East 48th Street · No Longer Available
Location

265 East 48th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Panama Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This adorable bungalow is equip with upgraded flooring, security system and newer windows. It has a fenced in back yard with trellis and doll house charm. The kitchen has brand new double sink and real granite counter tops. It's within minutes of the airport, schools, shopping and bus lines.

Features:

- Brand New AC Unit
- Brand New Appliances
- Updated Kitchen
- Hardwood Floors
- Florida Room

Rental Terms: Rent: $855, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $855, Available 9/21/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 265 East 48th Street have any available units?
265 East 48th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 265 East 48th Street have?
Some of 265 East 48th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 265 East 48th Street currently offering any rent specials?
265 East 48th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 East 48th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 265 East 48th Street is pet friendly.
Does 265 East 48th Street offer parking?
No, 265 East 48th Street does not offer parking.
Does 265 East 48th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 265 East 48th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 East 48th Street have a pool?
No, 265 East 48th Street does not have a pool.
Does 265 East 48th Street have accessible units?
No, 265 East 48th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 265 East 48th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 265 East 48th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
