265 East 48th Street

Amenities
This adorable bungalow is equip with upgraded flooring, security system and newer windows. It has a fenced in back yard with trellis and doll house charm. The kitchen has brand new double sink and real granite counter tops. It's within minutes of the airport, schools, shopping and bus lines.
Features:
- Brand New AC Unit
- Brand New Appliances
- Updated Kitchen
- Hardwood Floors
- Florida Room
Rental Terms: Rent: $855, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $855, Available 9/21/18
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.