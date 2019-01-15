265 East 48th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This adorable bungalow is equip with upgraded flooring, security system and newer windows. It has a fenced in back yard with trellis and doll house charm. The kitchen has brand new double sink and real granite counter tops. It's within minutes of the airport, schools, shopping and bus lines.



Features:



- Brand New AC Unit

- Brand New Appliances

- Updated Kitchen

- Hardwood Floors

- Florida Room



Rental Terms: Rent: $855, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $855, Available 9/21/18



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.