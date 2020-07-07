All apartments in Jacksonville
2642 Salt Lake Drive
2642 Salt Lake Drive

2642 Salt Lake Dr · (855) 530-4663
Location

2642 Salt Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Arlingwood

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2642 Salt Lake Drive · Avail. now

$1,975

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2296 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning New 4/2 - Welcome to this beautiful, two-story home located in Lakeside at Merrill. The outside of the house features stucco and a ledgestone front. Inside of the house, you will be greeted with an open concept floorplan that includes a great room, dining room, and an upgraded kitchen with recess lighting. Multiple windows make this home light, bright, and welcoming. Upstairs features a split floor plan with one master bedroom, two guest bedrooms, and a bonus room. The master bedroom provides a walk-in closet, dual vanities, private water closet, standing shower, and garden tub. While the backyard is fenced in, it still provides a gorgeous view to the spring-fed lake. This house is conveniently located close to I-295 between NS Mayport and NAS Jacksonville.

(RLNE5864269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2642 Salt Lake Drive have any available units?
2642 Salt Lake Drive has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2642 Salt Lake Drive have?
Some of 2642 Salt Lake Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2642 Salt Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2642 Salt Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2642 Salt Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2642 Salt Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2642 Salt Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 2642 Salt Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2642 Salt Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2642 Salt Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2642 Salt Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 2642 Salt Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2642 Salt Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 2642 Salt Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2642 Salt Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2642 Salt Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
