2642 Salt Lake Drive

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning New 4/2 - Welcome to this beautiful, two-story home located in Lakeside at Merrill. The outside of the house features stucco and a ledgestone front. Inside of the house, you will be greeted with an open concept floorplan that includes a great room, dining room, and an upgraded kitchen with recess lighting. Multiple windows make this home light, bright, and welcoming. Upstairs features a split floor plan with one master bedroom, two guest bedrooms, and a bonus room. The master bedroom provides a walk-in closet, dual vanities, private water closet, standing shower, and garden tub. While the backyard is fenced in, it still provides a gorgeous view to the spring-fed lake. This house is conveniently located close to I-295 between NS Mayport and NAS Jacksonville.



