2640 Bayview Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath over sized corner lot home is now available in the desirable Lake Shore neighborhood! this home has been beautified with a new kitchen, featuring granite countertops, newer HVAC for optimum coldness and the newly renovated bathroom has modern fixtures, and custom tiles. Original hardwood flooring throughout adds character to this charming freshly painted home. PLUS, there is a bonus room that connects to the garage, making it a perfect home office or study area for the kids to do their homework or even a playroom! This house is a must see, and will not last!! Security deposit is equal to one month rent and is required at move in. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care