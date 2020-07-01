All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 12 2019 at 7:36 AM

2640 Bayview Rd

2640 Bayview Road · No Longer Available
Location

2640 Bayview Road, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Lakeshore

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath over sized corner lot home is now available in the desirable Lake Shore neighborhood! this home has been beautified with a new kitchen, featuring granite countertops, newer HVAC for optimum coldness and the newly renovated bathroom has modern fixtures, and custom tiles. Original hardwood flooring throughout adds character to this charming freshly painted home. PLUS, there is a bonus room that connects to the garage, making it a perfect home office or study area for the kids to do their homework or even a playroom! This house is a must see, and will not last!! Security deposit is equal to one month rent and is required at move in. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2640 Bayview Rd have any available units?
2640 Bayview Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2640 Bayview Rd have?
Some of 2640 Bayview Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2640 Bayview Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2640 Bayview Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2640 Bayview Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2640 Bayview Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2640 Bayview Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2640 Bayview Rd offers parking.
Does 2640 Bayview Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2640 Bayview Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2640 Bayview Rd have a pool?
No, 2640 Bayview Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2640 Bayview Rd have accessible units?
No, 2640 Bayview Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2640 Bayview Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2640 Bayview Rd has units with dishwashers.

