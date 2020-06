Amenities

on-site laundry garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Three bedroom one bath house with a one car garage with a fenced in yard. There's no carpet in this house at all so you don't have to worry about getting the carpet dirty. Nice size kitchen with the master bedroom is right off the kitchen. Come check out this home or give us a call. We accept section 8.