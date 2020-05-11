Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2622 BETHEL RD
2622 Bethel Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
2622 Bethel Road, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated and move in ready! This 2 bedroom home is available for a long-term rental! Includes Refrigerator and Oven/Range, and Pets are welcome. Call to schedule your showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2622 BETHEL RD have any available units?
2622 BETHEL RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2622 BETHEL RD have?
Some of 2622 BETHEL RD's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2622 BETHEL RD currently offering any rent specials?
2622 BETHEL RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2622 BETHEL RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2622 BETHEL RD is pet friendly.
Does 2622 BETHEL RD offer parking?
Yes, 2622 BETHEL RD offers parking.
Does 2622 BETHEL RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2622 BETHEL RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2622 BETHEL RD have a pool?
No, 2622 BETHEL RD does not have a pool.
Does 2622 BETHEL RD have accessible units?
No, 2622 BETHEL RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2622 BETHEL RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2622 BETHEL RD does not have units with dishwashers.
