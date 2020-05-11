All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2622 BETHEL RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2622 BETHEL RD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2622 BETHEL RD

2622 Bethel Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2622 Bethel Road, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated and move in ready! This 2 bedroom home is available for a long-term rental! Includes Refrigerator and Oven/Range, and Pets are welcome. Call to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2622 BETHEL RD have any available units?
2622 BETHEL RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2622 BETHEL RD have?
Some of 2622 BETHEL RD's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2622 BETHEL RD currently offering any rent specials?
2622 BETHEL RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2622 BETHEL RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2622 BETHEL RD is pet friendly.
Does 2622 BETHEL RD offer parking?
Yes, 2622 BETHEL RD offers parking.
Does 2622 BETHEL RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2622 BETHEL RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2622 BETHEL RD have a pool?
No, 2622 BETHEL RD does not have a pool.
Does 2622 BETHEL RD have accessible units?
No, 2622 BETHEL RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2622 BETHEL RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2622 BETHEL RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia