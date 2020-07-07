All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 262 N CHRISTEN DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
262 N CHRISTEN DR
Last updated October 24 2019 at 3:27 AM

262 N CHRISTEN DR

262 Christen Dr N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

262 Christen Dr N, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pecan Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful home with spacious, open floorplan. Large open space kitchen with eat in kitchen area, recessed lighting, living area features built in bookshelves and fireplace (decorative only). Situated on a 40 acre lake. Black fence. Brand new stainless steel dishwasher, stove, and microwave. Refrigerator does not convey. Shutters in dining room/den and front bedroom. Lots of storage in this home. Enjoy the patio from the Owners suite access and Family Room. Do not miss your opportunity to own in this gated community close to shopping, restaurants, the airport, and an easy commute to downtown!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 262 N CHRISTEN DR have any available units?
262 N CHRISTEN DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 262 N CHRISTEN DR have?
Some of 262 N CHRISTEN DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 262 N CHRISTEN DR currently offering any rent specials?
262 N CHRISTEN DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 262 N CHRISTEN DR pet-friendly?
No, 262 N CHRISTEN DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 262 N CHRISTEN DR offer parking?
No, 262 N CHRISTEN DR does not offer parking.
Does 262 N CHRISTEN DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 262 N CHRISTEN DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 262 N CHRISTEN DR have a pool?
No, 262 N CHRISTEN DR does not have a pool.
Does 262 N CHRISTEN DR have accessible units?
No, 262 N CHRISTEN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 262 N CHRISTEN DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 262 N CHRISTEN DR has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia